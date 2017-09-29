Newsvine

News Live: 3 dead, 30 injured in stampede at Elphinstone station, Mumbai - Moneycontrol.com

At least three people are dead and 60 passengers injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station, Mumbai, reports CNN-News18. The incident took place at 10:46 am on the footover bridge at the Dadar end of the station. All injured have been rushed to KEM Hospital. Railway officials said medical teams have been rushed to the area. Officials confirm that no part of the bridge has collapsed. The stampede was set off by a rumour of a short-circuit.

