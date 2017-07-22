Women's World Cup 2017 – The Eye Catchy "Indian" Women in Blue..! – Web Shops | Solutions for a Small Business

The very well known Indian Cricket Team for women is now on the hype. For the men could not win their recent trophy but the ladies are also not much behind to come along the way. Winning most of the matches and the team led by very successful captain and vice captain, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. And the other talented players like Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Thirush Kamini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, etc. make up the very smart team for women’s cricket. The very best concentration, aggression and superb strategic planning have led the team to get to this position.