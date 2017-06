A massive fire has spread through a block of flats in west London, with eyewitnesses reporting that people appear to be trapped in their homes.

About 200 firefighters are at Grenfell Tower, on the Lancaster West Estate, amid fears the building could collapse. Thirty people are receiving hospital treatment.

"It looks very bad, very very bad," said eyewitness Tim Downie. "I've never seen anything like this. It's just such a big fire."