So wrote journalist/poet Rudyard Kipling at the end of his poem "The Elephant's Child,, first published in the April 1900 issue of Ladies Home Journal and later included in Kipling's classic 1902 collection of tales titled "Just So Stories." This concept of addressing the "5 W's and 1 H" is basic to problem-solvers in all walks of life, including journalism, criminal investigation and scientific research.
Mars Hill: Astronomer shines spiritual light on a dark cosmos | Local | azdailysun.com
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Sat May 20, 2017 4:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment