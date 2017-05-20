Banking on technology: P2P lending and the uberization of financial services in India - The Economic Times

Newsvine

We live in a world today, where from booking a holiday, cab, flight, movie tickets to ordering food or even catching up on the latest news, all is enabled by the smart phones we carry. As technology is advancing, so is consumer demand for simplified, tech-enabled services across industries. The emergence of fintech or financial technology in the consumer banking space is pushing banks to update themselves and adopt a more consumer-centric and technology-based approach.

