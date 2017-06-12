Indonesia U-16 to Join Vietnam International Football Tournament | Sport | Tempo.Co :: Indonesian News Portal

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesia U-16 team will join the Vietnam International U-15 Football 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, held on June 14-18. “Aside from Indonesia and host Vietnam, the tournament will be participated by Taiwan and Myanmar,” the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) International and Media Relations Director Hanif Thamrin told Tempo today.
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:23 AM
