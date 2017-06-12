Newsvine

Indonesia U-16 to Join Vietnam International Football Tournament | Sport | Tempo.Co :: Indonesian News Portal

Current Status: Published
View Original Article: en.tempo.co
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:23 AM
TEMPO.COJakarta - Indonesia U-16 team will join the Vietnam International U-15 Football 2017 in Da Nang, Vietnam, held on June 14-18. “Aside from Indonesia and host Vietnam, the tournament will be participated by Taiwan and Myanmar,” the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) International and Media Relations Director Hanif Thamrin told Tempo today.

